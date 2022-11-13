T20 World Cup 2022: "He showed that he is the best leg-spinner in the world" - Moeen Ali lauds Adil Rashid's performance

Moeen Ali believes his fellow England bowler Adil Rashid is the best leg-spinner in the world.

Rashid registered figures of 2/22 in his four overs as England restricted Pakistan to 137/8 after asking them to bat first in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13. Jos Buttler and Co. then chased down the slightly below-par target with five wickets and an over to spare.

In a post-match interview with Star Sports, Moeen was asked about his views on Rashid's performances. He responded:

"Last two games he has bowled amazingly well against two teams that play spin really well. I feel big players turn up at the right time and Rashid is a massive player for us. He certainly turned up over the last two games. I am obviously really proud of him. My own opinion is he showed that he is the best leg-spinner in the world."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Adil Rashid for England has been mighty impressive. Hard to read his googly #EngvsPak Adil Rashid for England has been mighty impressive. Hard to read his googly #EngvsPak

Moeen was also asked about England doing the limited-overs double, having already won the ODI World Cup in 2019. The spin-bowling all-rounder replied:

"To have the consistency in the selection. The management changed a little bit, yet we stayed with that fearless sort of approach. The boys have been amazing. I feel we deserved it over the last four-five years and we never really got over the line. Jos (Buttler) has been amazing as a captain, he has done a great job.

England lost in the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup in their quest to own both white-ball ICC trophies at the same time. However, they were not denied this time around, also becoming the second team after the West Indies to win the global title twice in the game's shortest format.

"He loves the big occasion and he loves when the pressure is on" - Moeen Ali on Sam Curran

Sam Curran bowled an exceptional spell in the T20 World Cup final.

Moeen was further asked how proud he was of Sam Curran's performance on the day, considering the seam-bowling all-rounder did not have a great time against India in the semi-finals, to which he replied:

"Very proud, he is a brilliant young player. He has been around for a while now. He loves the big occasion and he loves when the pressure is on, and he is only getting better and better as he has gotten a run in the team, which is really important for him."

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder added:

"I believe he is still got a lot more to come with the ball and in particular with the bat."

Sam Curran returned sensational figures of 3/12 in his four overs in the title decider. Moeen's former teammate at CSK was awarded both the Player of the Match and the Player of the Tournament.

