"He will definitely emerge as a trump card in Australia" - Sanjay Bangar on star spinner's role for Team India at the T20 World Cup

Sanjay Bangar believes Yuzvendra Chahal could be a trump card for Team India at the T20 World Cup later this year.

Chahal was left out of the Men In Blue's squad for last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE. Rahul Chahar, who was picked ahead of Chahal as the leg-spinner, and Varun Chakravarthy failed to impress in the tournament and are no longer in national reckoning.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar was asked if Chahal will not only be a part of Team India's squad at the T20 World Cup but will also play a huge role in the XI. He responded:

"Yuzvendra Chahal is a player who was missed a lot in the last World Cup. He will definitely emerge as a trump card in Australia and give the Indian team good success."

The former Indian batting coach placed Chahal on a high pedestal as a leg-spinner for Team India. Bangar observed:

"If any leg-spinner has played consistently for a long time for India, that is Anil Kumble. After Anil Kumble, if any wrist-spinner has played consistently for India or a long time, it is Yuzvendra Chahal."

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket Yuzvendra Chahal showing what he is capable of and why India made a huge mistake of dropping him from the T20 World Cup. #INDvsSA Yuzvendra Chahal showing what he is capable of and why India made a huge mistake of dropping him from the T20 World Cup. #INDvsSA

Chahal is India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game. The wily leg-spinner has scalped 74 wickets in 59 games and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.18.

"It has played a huge role" - Sanjay Bangar on Chinnaswamy's role in Chahal's rise to Team India colors

Yuzvendra Chahal represented RCB in eight seasons of the IPL

Sanjay Bangar was also asked about the Chinnaswamy Stadium and its small boundaries' role in Chahal's rise to Team India colors. He replied:

"Absolutely, it has played a huge role. It is tested how big a heart you have. When you learn to get hit and are not afraid of getting hit, then you learn how to bowl."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach pointed out a facet of Chahal's game that has improved because of playing at the franchise's home ground. Bangar explained:

"He changes his seam position slightly, bowls different-different lines, this has been his strength. He has brought a very good aspect in his game, that is to bowl on wider lines to both right-handers and left-handers. That learning that he has got has come from Chinnaswamy only."

Chahal picked up 139 wickets in the 113 matches he played for RCB in the IPL. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise opted not to bid for him at the IPL 2022 auction and the Haryana spinner went on to win the Purple Cap for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in this year's edition of the league.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Yuzvendra Chahal a sure-shot pick in Team India's XI for the T20 World Cup? Yes No 1 votes so far