T20 World Cup 2022: "That is how I like to stamp my authority" - Suryakumar Yadav on hitting the first ball he faces over the boundary rope

Team India's swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav recently discussed how he prefers playing an attacking shot right from the first ball he faces to stamp his authority in the game.

During a chat with TOI, the right-handed batter highlighted that he looks to run towards the pitch while coming out to bat, making sure that he has energetic body language before facing his first delivery. Yadav explained that he tries to read the plans of the bowling side by analyzing the fieldset.

The dynamic batter revealed that if he gets the ball in his range, he likes to hit it for a boundary, even if it is the first delivery. He added that his approach is to maintain the tempo when the team is off to a great start. Suryakumar Yadav stated:

"I try to walk into the ground with a strong and energetic body language. When someone gets out, I try to run towards the pitch. In those 30 or 40 seconds, I get warmed up as well and the game plan starts ticking in my mind. I see the field and try to analyse what they are going to do. So when I face the first ball, if it’s there to go out of the ground, it has to go out of the ground.

"That is how I like to stamp my authority. It works at times, and at times it doesn’t. Intent is important from ball one. It’s also important how you see the game. If it’s 50 for 4, you can’t just walk in and start hitting."

He added:

"But if it’s 150 for 2, you have to go in and maintain the tempo. My mantra is simple, play the format and situation and if there’s to hit, go for it, irrespective of the pitch."

Suryakumar Yadav has made a significant impact with the bat this year in T20 cricket. He is currently the leading run-getter for the Men in Blue in the shortest format in 2022, scoring 567 runs in 17 matches.

He will be keen to come up with more such dominant performances in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under, starting next month.

"2018 is where things changed" - Suryakumar Yadav on improving his off-side game

Suryakumar Yadav further added that he was keen to improve in certain areas after a successful stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018.

The right-handed batter stated that he started practicing against both spinners and fast bowlers right after the completion of the season to remain effective after the powerplay overs. Yadav elaborated:

"2018 is where things changed. I had a breakout season with MI. I told myself, yes it was a good season, but how can I do even better. The preparations started almost immediately.

"I started practising against spinners and quality fast bowlers and analysed what shots I can play when I am not batting in the powerplay. I knew that I wouldn’t be opening. I had to take my game ahead. I started practising in all these areas and I love the way things have gone."

Suryakumar Yadav amassed 512 runs from 14 matches for MI in 2018, which remains his best season in the cash-rich league till date. It helped him cement his place in the franchise's star-studded batting lineup and he has since then been an integral part of the side.

