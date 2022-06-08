"Arshdeep Singh has executed better than anyone" - Daniel Vettori on why the pacer should be in India's T20 World Cup squad

Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori believes left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will walk into India's T20 World Cup squad with less than six months to go for the showpiece event.

Singh had an incredible IPL 2022 season, picking up 10 wickets at a sensational economy rate of 7.70. He was particularly brilliant at the death and that is perhaps why he should make the cut, according to Vettori.

Some sensational left-arm pacers were on display in the IPL 2022 season, particularly Arshdeep Singh, Mohsin Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, and T Natarajan. However, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Vettori explained why the Punjab pacer was above the rest. He said:

"I think Arshdeep is all about that backend and the fact that he has executed for a number of seasons in the IPL. Just for that speciality role that if we need to bring in someone at the death because death bowling is crucial in Australia as the wickets are good. You need to execute well to be successful and he has executed better than anyone."

Natarajan, Khaleel and Arshdeep Singh are left-armers in race for India's squad: Ravi Shastri

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri recalled the performances of T Natarajan on their last tour to Australia. The left-armer took six wickets in three games and was incredible at the death. The 60-year-old feels he was a huge factor in India winning the T20I series.

Speaking to the same publication, Shastri said that along with Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Arshdeep Singh were the other two pacers that could go to Australia for the T20 World Cup:

"On our last tour of Australia, we beat them in the T20Is, it was Natarajan who did the job for you because he got the yorkers right and saved at least 15 runs at the backend of the game. So that could be crucial. Daniel said Arshdeep, add Khaleel and Natarajan there. I don't see any other left-armer going."

Shastri further explained why he felt Khaleel was a dark horse for making the T20 World Cup squad:

"I think a left-armer will surely go (to the T20 World Cup). If there is a choice, someone who might come into play is Khaleel. Because tall fast bowler, you talk Australia, there's bounce. He was there on the last tour and he bowled well."

India arguably have a good headache with so many fast bowlers vying for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far