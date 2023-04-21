"Taking singles and rotating strike is also important"- Harbhajan Singh wants PBKS batters to learn from Kohli, Rohit

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Punjab Kings (PBKS) batters tried to be explosive and weren't smart enough to rotate strike, which led to their loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

He gave the example of young Prabhsimran Singh, who looked good for his 46 but couldn't finish off the game for Punjab. Harbhajan feels youngsters like Prabhsimran should learn from star players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on how to build an innings and not just play in one gear.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about the Punjab Kings' batting performance:

"Prabhsimran had a brilliant opportunity today, but he needs to understand that taking singles and rotating strike is also important apart from just playing the big shots. There's a reason why players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Faf du Plessis have been so successful, and that's because they know the art of strike rotation."

Harbhajan Singh on Shikhar Dhawan's absence for PBKS

Harbhajan Singh opined that PBKS have dearly missed the services of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, as they are missing Dhawan's quality at the top of the order and also his leadership abilities.

While Sam Curran is leading the side in Dhawan's absence, Harbhajan has been disappointed with the performances of some of their big players:

"Can this team rise to the top in absence of Shikhar? I don't think so. The batter of his stature and also his captaincy has been really brilliant. and there's absolutely no competition to his pedigree. They do have some players who on individual brilliance can win the game for their team, like Liam Livingstone. But even he failed, scoring just 2 runs."

Punjab will be hopeful that Dhawan recovers in time for their next game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes