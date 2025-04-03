Team India seamer receives warm welcome from LSG teammates as he joins camp ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI [Watch]

Team India pacer Akash Deep received a warm welcome from his Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) teammates after he joined their camp after recovering from a lower back injury. The Bengal pacer sustained the injury during the BGT series last December and has been out of action since then. Akash missed LSG's first three games of the season as he was doing rehabilitation work at the NCA.

After getting clearance from the BCCI medical team, Akash Deep flew to Lucknow recently and linked up with the LSG squad ahead of their IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the game on Friday, April 4.

It is going to be the debut season for Akash Deep with the Super Giants, who purchased him at the IPL 2025 mega-auction with a hefty paycheque of ₹8 crores. The Lucknow franchise updated their fans about Akash's arrival in their camp by sharing a video on Thursday on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

You can watch the video below:

LSG's schedule for their remaining games in IPL 2025 (all timings are in IST)

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 3:30 PM

April 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

April 22: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7:30 PM

May 9: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

May 18: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

Do you think LSG will reach the playoffs in IPL 2025 under the new captain, Rishabh Pant? Let us know your opinions and predictions in the comments section.

