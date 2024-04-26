"Teams are going to use this pattern against SRH" - Social media reacts as Hyderabad fail to chase 207 vs RCB in IPL 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a 35-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ravij Gandhi International Stadium in IPL 2024 on Thursday, April 25.

After electing to bat first, RCB posted an impressive 206-run total. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar notched up half-centuries, scoring 51 (43 balls) and 50 (20 balls), respectively. Cameron Green also chipped in with a quick-fire cameo, remaining unbeaten on 37 off 20 deliveries.

SRH's explosive batting lineup went down without a fight in the run chase. They finished at 171/8 after 20 overs, with Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma scoring 40* (37 balls) and 31 (13 balls), respectively.

Following the match, several fans and experts took to social media to suggest that batting second could be SRH's kryptonite. Here are some of the top reactions:

A few fans opined that while Hyderabad have been a dominant force when batting first, teams could target them by asking them to chase big scores.

"Chasing 200+ score in T20s is still a huge task for any teams. Teams are going to use this pattern against SRH for the rest of the tournament. Bat first, score 200+ & you're in the game. Scoring 200+ against this SRH bowling lineup is pretty much easy job." wrote a fan

"Always staying ahead with run rate in a chase is a different ball game. No matter how good the batting line up is. SRH for the second time being tested and they're so far crumbled." commented another

"Mighty England was far more dangerous that this SRH batting line up in 2018-19 in ODI but even they have problem while chasing same goes for SRH. So just Stop SRH from batting first and its over for them if you score anything above 220." chimed in yet another

A few fans also pointed out how SRH have struggled to chase down big targets in the IPL, while some also expressed their displeasure with their approach.

"This is not attacking cricket this is careless shots played from the batters. When wickets were falling at the regular interval. Batting first you can play such shots. Batting second when already lost wickets and need to chase. Should bat sensibly." commented a user

"One thing hasn't changed. SRH Choking when Chasing big Targets." wrote another

It is worth mentioning that Hyderabad have won only once while chasing a target of over 200 in the league's history. They did it against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023, successfully chasing down a 215-run target.

"We were gonna bat first, it seems to be working for us" - Pat Cummins after SRH's 35-run loss

Speaking at the post-match presentation, SRH captain Pat Cummins stated that the side were looking to bat first. He also downplayed the loss, pointing out how Hyderabad have performed quite well this season.

"Not an ideal night. Few over par with the ball and unfortunately lost a few wickets throughout our innings. We were gonna bat first, it seems to be working for us. Before the last few wins, we were thinking that we were a bowl-first team. Didn't go our way. I speak after wins (to the players), Dan (Vettori) speaks after losses. The boys have been going really well, it's T20 cricket, you are not going to win every game. Don't dwell on this too much," Cummins said.

With five wins from eight outings, SRH are currently placed third in the IPL 2024 points table. They have a net run rate of 0.577.

