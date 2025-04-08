"Tension mat lo Rohit bhai mai harane ka poora prayas karunga"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's narrow loss vs RCB in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a 12-run victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling IPL 2025 match on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As a result, RCB occupied the third spot in the points table, while MI remained in the eighth position.

RCB notched up a massive total of 221/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first in the contest. Rajat Patidar (64) and Virat Kohli (67) smashed blazing half-centuries. Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma (40*) and Devdutt Padikkal (37) chipped in with breezy knocks for Royal Challengers with the bat. Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult picked up two wickets apiece for MI in the bowling department.

In reply, the MI batting unit tried their best but could only take their side to 209 for nine in 20 overs and fell 13 runs short of a win. Tilak Varma (56) and Hardik Pandya (42) were the top performers for the hosts. Some other batters played mini cameos but failed to convert them into big ones. Krunal Pandya scalped four wickets for RCB with the ball.

Monday's high-scoring thriller between RCB and MI in IPL 2025 entertained fans across the globe. They conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Not being harsh on the bowlers, but it was 10 or 12 above par"- MI captain Hardik Pandya said after losing IPL 2025 match vs RCB

At the post-match presentation, Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya reviewed his team's performance, saying:

"It was a runfest, the wicket was really good. I was just talking about that to myself, again we fell short, I don't have much to say. I think the way the wicket was, the bowlers didn't really have much to hide. If you had executed your plans, you could've stopped the batters. Not being harsh on the bowlers, but it was 10 or 12 above par."

He continued:

"In this sort of games, powerplays are crucial, we were a little back in the chase during that time. They executed well in those phases. Happy for Jasprit to be back, having him it's really special and he did his job splendidly well. In life never back down, always see the positive side of it, go out there and try to play the best cricket of your life, back yourself."

KKR will square off against LSG in the next match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday afternoon at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

