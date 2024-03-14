"Thank you so much sir" - Mohammed Shami's reply to Amit Shah's parody account goes viral

Veteran Team India pacer Mohammed Shami recently shared a post on social media, updating fans about his recovery following his heel surgery last month.

The speedster received multiple replies from fans who wished him a speedy recovery, one of which was from India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah's parody account.

Shami became a victim of mistaken identity, assuming that the reply on his X account was from the Union Home Minister. The cricket star later realized that it was a parody account and ended up deleting his tweet.

The Indian fast bowler had replied:

"Thank you so much sir 🙏❤️"

Mohammed Shami was one of India's standout performers at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He bagged 24 scalps from just seven outings, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the edition. However, he has been out of action since due to a heel injury.

Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024

It was expected that Mohammed Shami would make his return in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) for his team, Gujarat Titans (GT).

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday, March 12, that Shami has been ruled out of IPL 2024.

The board's statement read:

"The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024."

Shami's absence will be a big setback for the Gujarat-based side, given that he is their leading wicket-taker in the tournament's history. The seasoned campaigner picked up 20 wickets in 2022, where GT emerged as champions in their maiden edition.

Gujarat finished as runners-up in IPL 2023. Shami won the Purple Cap in the season, finishing with 28 wickets. GT will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2024 opener in Ahmedabad on March 24.