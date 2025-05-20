"Thala pays his tribute to Virat Kohli who recently retired from Test cricket"- Top 10 funny memes as CSK score 187/8 in IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are squaring off in Match 62 of IPL 2025 tonight (May 20) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

Pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak gave a brilliant start to RR with the ball, dismissing Devon Conway (10) and Urvil Patel (0), to reduce CSK to 12/2 in two overs. Ayush Mhatre then played a blazing cameo of 43 (20) to bring Super Kings back into the contest and pick up momentum after losing early wickets.

However, he perished in the sixth over without converting his knock into a big one. R Ashwin (13) and Ravindra Jadeja (1) also returned to the pavilion soon after, leaving CSK in huge trouble at 78/5.

Dewald Brevis (42) and Shivam Dube (39) chipped in handy contributions in the middle, but MS Dhoni's sluggish 17-ball 16 meant CSK could only get to 187 for eight in 20 overs. Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh Charak picked up three wickets apiece for RR with the ball.

Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of the IPL 2025 match between CSK and RR on Tuesday night. They shared their reactions by posting funny memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Thala pays his tribute to Virat Kohli Who recently retired from Test Cricket," a fan wrote.

"I feel we have a total which we can chase down"- RR spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule after 1st innings of IPL 2025 match vs CSK

During the mid-innings break, RR spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule reflected on his team's performance in the first innings and said:

"I think it was a very good performance. The bowlers executed the plans really well and I feel we have a total which we can chase down. All through the tournament we have tried to execute the plans. Sometimes it has gone our way and sometimes it hasn't."

"We are focussing on the individual plans for the players are we have kept them in a head space. Today Hasaranga understood what lengths to bowl. He is too good a bowler to miss out. We have done really well in the powerplay. If we have three good partnerships, we should be close to the target," Bahatule added.

What were your favorite moments from the first innings of tonight's IPL 2025 match? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

