"Thala for a reason, out of the season" - Fans erupt as CSK become first team to be eliminated from IPL 2025 Playoffs with PBKS defeat

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first side to get eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs with a four-wicket loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk Stadium on April 30. Coming into the game with only two wins in nine outings, the Men in Yellow were hanging by a thread, having to win all their games and needing other results to work in their favor.

Despite the unenviable position, CSK showed some spark with the bat, scoring 190 in their batting innings. However, the bowlers and fielders were shockingly poor again, as PBKS completed the run chase in 19.4 overs with four wickets remaining.

An eighth loss in ten matches officially eliminated CSK from playoff contention, with the side remaining firmly at the bottom of the points table.

Fans on X erupted with reactions to CSK's playoff elimination, saying:

"Thala for a reason, CSK out of the season."

Fans continued flooding X with reactions for CSK's stunning elimination from the playoffs, saying:

"Why is CSK still not accepting they are the laziest team... Dhoni laziness and pathirana wide ball is the reason CSK elimination humiliation. Dhoni repeatedly gives ball to idiot pathirana is childish."

"Undoubtedly this has been the most boring and worst CSK team ever in the history of IPL!," tweeted a fan.

"CSK was eliminated on the day of auction itself. Fire the scouting team ASAP," a fan said.

"We could've got slightly more" - MS Dhoni on CSK's loss to PBKS

CSK skipper MS Dhoni felt the side could have scored more than their eventual total of 190 in the IPL 2025 clash against PBKS. Led by a brilliant 47-ball 88 from Sam Curran, CSK got themselves into a solid position at 126/3 in 14 overs.

However, they added only 64 the rest of the way on a placid track and failed to play out the entire overs as they got bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs.

Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, Dhoni said (Via Cricbuzz):

"I think the batting - yes, it was the first time we put enough runs on the board. But was it a par score? I feel slightly short. Yes, a bit demanding from the batters but I feel we could've got slightly more. I feel we need to take our catches. The partnership between Brevis and Sam was excellent. We didn't play the last four deliveries, and the second last over four batters got out. In close games, those 7 deliveries mean a lot."

It was also CSK's fifth home loss this season in six outings, marking the first time the side has suffered as many defeats at Chepauk Stadium in a single season. The five-time champions will also miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in league history.

