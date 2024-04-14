"Thala single-handedly destroyed the little hope Hardik Pandya had for WC"- Top 10 funny memes after first innings of CSK vs MI IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a daunting total of 206/4 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first innings of the 29th match of IPL 2024 on Sunday (April 14) at the Wankhede Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, CSK surprised everyone by sending Ajinkya Rahane as the opener in place of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad along with Rachin Ravindra. The move did not work out for the visiting team, with Rahane departing in the second over for just 5 (8).

Ruturaj came in at number 3 and played a wonderful knock of 69 (40) to set up a decent platform for his side in the first innings. Shivam Dube (66*) complemented him well with an aggressive half-century, continuing his good form in IPL 2024. MS Dhoni (20*) then walked in during the final over and finished the innings on a high by hitting three sixes to lift CSK to 206.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the 29th match of IPL 2024 between CSK and MI on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The wicket is really good"- MI pacer Gerald Coetzee after CSK made 206/4 in IPL 2024 encounter

At the mid-innings break, MI pacer Gerald Coetzee reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"It's round about par (the score). The wicket is really good. We saw in the previous game, that the wicket gets really good as the game goes on. In the previous game, there was a smaller side and a bigger side. So, it's important to use all your tricks."

On playing with Jasprit Bumrah, Coetzee added:

"It's very beneficial. He's probably the best in the world in this format. It's not easy but that's the exciting part. You have to be able to execute when you need it. I'm loving it (in the IPL). It's great conditions for cricket and you really need to be on your A-game. So, I'm loving it."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of this match? Let us know in the comments section.