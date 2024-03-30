"Thank you for the advice bhaiya" - Rinku Singh catches up with Virat Kohli after RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) superstar Rinku Singh got candid with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli after his side won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game by seven wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

In a couple of pictures shared by Rinku on social media, he can be seen getting words of wisdom and a bat from Kohli. Rinku captioned his Instagram story:

"Thank you for the advice bhaiya and also for the bat."

Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh met each other after RCB vs KKR game in Bengaluru on Friday.

For the unversed, the duo are likely to play together in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, set to be played in the USA and the Caribbean in June. Rinku has almost cemented his place in the India squad ahead of the official announcement. The 26-year-old has already scored 356 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 176.23, including two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Kohli has now become the leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL. The right-handed batter has amassed 181 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 141.41, including scores of 77 and 83* against Punjab Kings and KKR, respectively. The brilliant comeback came after he returned to the field after a two-month break as he skipped the home Test series against England.

Earlier this year, Kohli made his comeback to T20Is during the three-match home series against Afghanistan. The 35-year-old is now the favorite to play in the T20 World Cup.

The Delhi-born batter holds the record for most runs in T20Is, with over 4,000 runs. He also has the most runs in the cash-rich league and also owns the record for most runs in an IPL season (973 in 2016). He recently became the first Indian batter to reach 12,000 runs in T20s and only the third batter to reach 100 half-centuries after Chris Gayle and David Warner.

"I've still got it I guess" - Virat Kohli ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli, who was the highest run-getter in the 2022 T20 World Cup, recently took a swipe at his critics following his 77-run knock against Punjab Kings. He said in the post-match show:

"I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. But I've still got it I guess."

Virat Kohli will next be in action against Lucknow Super Giants in match number 15 of IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.