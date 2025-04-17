"Thank you Jaytopher Nolan"- Top 10 funny memes as DC edge past RR after a super over in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) narrowly edged past Rajasthan Royals (RR) through a super over in the 32nd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 16, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With their fifth win in six games, the Axar Patel-led team reclaimed the top position in the points table.

DC notched up a respectable total of 188 for five in 20 overs after being asked to bat first on a two-paced surface. Abishek Porel (49), KL Rahul (38), Tristan Stubbs (34*), and Axar Patel (34) chipped in with crucial contributions for the hosts with the bat. Jofra Archer (2/32) starred for RR in the bowling department with a decent spell.

In reply, RR managed to score 188 for four at the end of the second innings, which resulted in a tie. Yashasvi Jaiswal (51), Nitish Rana (51), and Co. tried their best but could not take their team over the line. Mitchell Starc was exceptional in the death overs as he delivered the yorkers consistently with magnificent accuracy to tilt the match towards the Delhi Capitals. RR then scored 11 runs in the super over, which was chased down comfortably by DC in four balls to win the encounter.

Wednesday night's thrilling IPL 2025 match between DC and RR entertained the fans thoroughly, who expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I wanted to lead from the front and that is what I am happy doing"- Axar Patel after DC's win vs RR in IPL 2025 match in Delhi

At the post-match presentation, DC captain Axar Patel reflected on the victory and said:

"At that time, when you are hit for runs, you hit the panic button. When we took the timeout, I spoke to the team during IPL and said that we will have to do something here. The new batter was also under pressure, as ones and twos were hard to come by with the ball gripping. When I was playing in the Champions Trophy, I had a cut on my finger and bowled as desired."

"I wanted to lead from the front and that is what I am happy doing. I was thinking that if Starc could execute, we might win this. Bowling 12 yorkers in a row, that is why he is an Australian legend," Axar added.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the upcoming IPL 2025 match on Thursday, April 17.

