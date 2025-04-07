"Thank you Rajat Patidar otherwise Hardik Pandya rented fans ready to make him lone warrior"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB reach 221/5 vs MI in IPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are squaring off in match 20 of IPL 2025 tonight (April 7) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to chase on a flat surface.

Trent Boult gave the hosts an early breakthrough by dismissing RCB opener Phil Salt (4) on the second ball of the first over after conceding a boundary. Virat Kohli (67) and Devdutt Padikkal (37) did not let it halt their team's momentum in the power play by playing with aggressive intent. Vignesh Puthur broke their 91-run stand in the ninth over by dismissing Padikkal.

However, it did not impact RCB's scoring rate as Rajat Patidar (64) and Virat Kohli continued to play with positive intent and notched up half-centuries. Jitesh Sharma also played a blazing knock of 40* (19) to provide a strong finish to the innings as RCB notched up a daunting total of 221 for five at the end of 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Monday's IPL 2025 match between RCB and MI. They shared their reactions to the action by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"After a losing a wicket of the second ball, we countered well"- Virat Kohli after 1st innings of RCB vs MI IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, Virat Kohli reflected on RCB's batting performance and said:

"It was pretty good, after a losing a wicket of the second ball, we countered well and that partnership really helped set the tone. My strength is to get my touch early on, I can play the shots I want to, try to be innovative and hit the balls out of the ground, you need to keep evolving your game, keep up with the demand in the T20 cricket. If I can time the ball well, I have good chance to do well."

He continued:

"When Salty goes early, one of the guys needs to have that impact and Dev played that kind of a knock for us in the last game too. Give Jitesh, Livi that cushion towards the end. Rajat does what he did, got us those extra 20-25 runs in the end. It was important to keep the momentum, with wickets in hand and it was difficult for the chinaman to bowl."

MI reached 90/3 in 11 overs while chasing 222 in the IPL 2025 match against RCB.

