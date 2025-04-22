"Thanks bro" - Rohit Sharma shares a special message after match-winning knock in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Team India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma shared a special message for former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The veteran batter thanked Nayar following his return to form in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Sharma's form came under the scanner after back-to-back dismal outings. However, he redeemed himself with a stunning 76*-run knock off 45 balls in MI's nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

After the match, Sharma shared an Instagram story, thanking his long-time friend Nayar. He wrote:

"Thanks Bro!"

It is worth mentioning that Nayar was appointed as India's assistant coach after Gautam Gambhir took charge as the head coach. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India recently relieved him of his duties, ending his eight-month stint in the role.

Just days after being axed, Nayar rejoined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) support staff amid the ongoing IPL 2025.

"It was necessary for him to score runs in this match" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma roaring back to form in IPL 2025

Former India opener Aakash Chopra opined that Rohit Sharma needed to fire in the match against Chennai as his form had become a big issue. He praised the ace batter for not throwing his wicket away after an impressive start.

Expressing his delight at Sharma remaining unbeaten and taking his team home, Chopra said on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra':

"If we look at it from his point of view, it was extremely ordinary. Even if we look at it from the point of view of any team's opener, it was unacceptable. So, it was necessary for him to score runs in this match. He started well and played a few of his trademark shots. The thing I liked was that he didn't throw away his wicket."

"He stood till the end and kept hitting. He won the match by nine wickets, and he had a star against his name, which means the guy is a superstar. That was the important bit. He hit (Matheesha) Pathirana for sixes. Rohit coming in form is a huge story."

Rohit Sharma has scored 158 runs across seven innings at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 154.90 in IPL 2025.

