"That is a dangerous situation" - Former India opener on problem for RCB ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in a 'dangerous' situation heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He pointed out that while RCB will be under pressure to secure a Qualifier 1 berth, SRH have nothing to lose.

RCB will host SRH in Match 65 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. With 17 points from 12 games, the hosts are placed second on the points table, and a win in Friday's match will take them to the top spot.

Previewing the RCB-SRH IPL 2025 clash on Star Sports, Sidhu noted that Rajat Patidar and company would have to be wary of Pat Cummins' side.

"The underdog has no fear. You saw how Lucknow played. The pressure is on RCB because they need two points. When you run after something, it runs further ahead. SRH don't have any pressure. They have to play their game freely. That is a dangerous situation," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that RCB will want to finish in the top two after the league phase to enhance their chances of lifting the trophy.

"They have everything to gain and nothing to lose, whereas RCB have to tread cautiously. This game is a great leveller. I feel it's a case of eternal vigilance. Play keeping in mind that if you win tomorrow (Friday), it can take you a long way forward because the top two teams have only won from 2011 to 2024, except SRH in 2016," Sidhu observed.

RCB will secure a berth in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 if they win their remaining two league games. The Gujarat Titans' (GT) loss to the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) in Thursday's game has eased their path to a top-two finish.

"It's no longer a slow and turning track" - RP Singh on Lucknow pitch for RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

RCB's IPL 2025 home game against SRH has been moved to Lucknow due to the rain forecast in Bengaluru. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India pacer RP Singh opined that the changed surface in Lucknow will be to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters' liking.

"It's an opportunity for them (RCB) to garner two points here and go even closer to securing a place in the top two. The Lucknow pitch has changed slightly. It's no longer a slow and turning track. Runs are scored there. So there will be a chance for RCB here," he said.

While acknowledging that SRH can spring a surprise, Singh picked RCB as the favorites heading into Friday's game.

"However, you cannot take SRH lightly. Although these teams couldn't stop a lot of teams from reaching the top four, they can spoil the top two equation, considering the situation RCB are in at the moment. However, they (RCB) are still my favorites," he observed.

RCB and SRH will lock horns for the first and only time in IPL 2025 in Friday's game. While RCB will play their first match in Lucknow this season, SRH beat LSG by six wickets at the same venue on May 19.

