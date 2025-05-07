“That is no excuse for a no-ball” - Sunil Gavaskar’s brutal commentary during Deepak Chahar’s final over in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar tore into Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar during his commentary stint in the final over of the IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, May 6. Chasing 156 for victory, GT got themselves into a tangle at 132/6 in 18 overs.
However, rain stopped play, resulting in GT's target getting reduced to 147 in 19 overs upon resumption. Chahar bowled the final over but conceded a boundary and a maximum, followed by a front-foot no-ball.
It led to GT completing the task in the final delivery and winning with three wickets to spare.
Gavaskar was on air commentating for Star Sports during Chahar's dismal final over and did not hold back, saying (via Sporting News):
"Deepak Chahar's body language is not good. It can't be good after you've been hit for a boundary on the first ball. There is no excuse for a no-ball, let's make that very clear. He could be bowling the first over at the death, but it is no excuse for a professional cricketer. In a format where it is not only an extra delivery, run and a free hit, there is simply no excuse."
The loss broke MI's six-game winning streak, with the side still sitting at fourth on the points table with seven wins in 12 matches.
"He was just standing at his follow-through" - Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar further slammed Deepak Chahar for not returning to the stumps to collect Hardik Pandya's throw off the final ball of the MI-GT clash. With a single needed off the last ball, Arshad Khan smashed the delivery to mid-off and set off.
Hardik missed the stumps on his throw, but no one was there to collect the ball, resulting in the GT pair coasting through for the match-winning single.
"Deepak Chahar should have made a move to get to the stumps. He was just standing at his follow-through. Even if the throw was not at the stumps, he could have collected it and maybe run the batter out. It is never easy for a bowler to come in and bowl after a break, but to bowl a no-ball, that is not acceptable at all," said Gavaskar (via aforementioned source).
Chahar finished the game with sub-par figures of 1/32 in three overs as MI suffered a heartbreaking defeat. With wins required in both their remaining matches for playoff qualification, MI will look to regroup in their next outing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 11.
