"That experiment has run its course" - Tom Moody on if Sunil Narine should open for KKR in IPL 2023

While Sunil Narine has enjoyed decent success as an opener, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody reckons that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should avoid making him bat in that position in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

He claimed that teams now know how to dismiss Narine at the top. Moody believes that the bowling all-rounder should come at No. 7, where he can chip in with a couple of big hits during the death overs.

Speaking of Narine's batting position, here's what the veteran coach told ESPNcricinfo:

"I don't think Sunil Narine will open. That experiment has run its course. A lot of teams in the IPL and around the world of franchise cricket have found a way to close him down. He can have an impact at seven or eight. He is a six-hitter, so it may very well be three balls and a couple of boundaries at the back end."

During the same discussion, cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar suggested that KKR should promote Shakib Al Hasan to the No.4 position in Shreyas Iyer's absence. He claimed that the Bangladeshi player could play a major role with the bat for the two-time champions, adding:

"Shakib Al Hasan is a capable batter. He has got some good international numbers. Why not finally put the onus on Shakib to be the overseas player that the team relies on a lot?

"He has always been a fringe overseas player on the odd occasion when he has played. Back him at No. 4. He has got all the gears. Tell him that he is playing as a pure batter and his bowling is going to be a bonus because they have enough spinners."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



What changes would you make? 🤔



#KKR #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter Here is our Kolkata Knight Riders’ strongest XI for IPL 2023 🏏🟣What changes would you make? 🤔 Here is our Kolkata Knight Riders’ strongest XI for IPL 2023 🏏🟣What changes would you make? 🤔#KKR #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/jRDJxPLVrK

Notably, KKR will be without their regular captain Shreyas Iyer. The batter is expected to remain out of action for some time as he continues to recover from a back injury. Nitish Rana has been appointed as the interim captain.

"Out of all the teams, KKR have got the most amount of problems" - Tom Moody

Tom Moody further stated that KKR have a lot of problems that they will need to address in this year's cash-rich league, pointing out how they rely heavily on Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

He opined that both Narine and Russell are ageing superstars, indicating that the franchise must identify younger players who can take the team forward, elaborating:

"Out of all the teams, KKR have got the most amount of problems. Iyer's injury is a major problem, but they've also got other issues with the balance of their side. They've got a couple of ageing superstars. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are picked first every time, but they're not the youngest running around the IPL these days."

KKR will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first match of the season. The afternoon encounter between the two sides will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Saturday, April 1.

Poll : 0 votes