"That makes a connection" - RCB bowler's massive statement on MS Dhoni amid IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently appeared on a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia amid the IPL 2025 season. During the conversation, he revealed the role of MS Dhoni in a game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played a lot for India under Dhoni. He spoke about how a wicket-keeper plays a huge role in a bowler picking up a wicket and how it forms a connection between a bowler and a wicket-keeper.

"There is a big role of the wicket-keeper (on picking wickets). When a keeper is keeping they know all the angles. Dhoni has done captaincy for so many years and at that level so he gets to know what are the chances of the ball going where or he knows where the line and length of a bowler is so you can set angles in such a way," he said. (23:10)

"That makes a connection and it is important. In pressure sometimes you cannot see where the fielders are so that connection is there."

The pacer has played several seasons in the IPL. While he is now with RCB, he had his best years in the league with Sunrisers Hyderabad. When asked about whom he has a special bond with among the foreign players in the league, Bhuvneshwar mentioned his connection with former Hyderabad opener David Warner.

"That was there with David Warner because we played almost eight years together. Playing together in the IPL and then playing against each other, that connection was always there when we used to meet. He was the captain as well. He used to bat very differently in those years (when he won Orange Cap)," the pacer said. (36:31)

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on how he feels about his career

Current RCB star Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his India debut in 2012 and emerged as one of the best fast bowlers not just in the country but across the globe. He was a vital cog of India's pace attack over the years.

Reflecting on his career, Bhuvneshwar stated that he was satisfied and had no regrets or complaints.

"Satisfied. If you ask me there may still be some ambitions of mine, and these never get over. You want to play more pick more wickets. But when I was 10 years old, if someone told me I have done this I would say it's enough, I do not want more. I have no complaints, no regrets. There is gratitude for what I achieved." (25:48) he said.

The 35-year-old also touched on how cricketers struggle and how it is the same even for someone who could not make it to the national team.

"We see success in a way where you play for the country or not. I think the ones who could not make it till here have also struggled. When I was in that age group, the ones who were with me, there were some who were more hard-working than me. But they could not make it. Everyone has struggled. Yes, the ones who have made it no one gets it for free or without struggle." (26:58)

As for the IPL, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up six wickets from five games in the ongoing season for RCB.

