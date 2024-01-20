"That's crazy for all the talent that he has got"- AB de Villiers wants RCB to find a way to play Will Jacks in their XI

Former South African legendary cricketer AB de Villiers was highly impressed with all-rounder Will Jacks' sensational hundred for the Pretoria Capitals (PC) against the Durban Super Giants (DSG) in SA20 2024 on Thursday, January 18.

Jacks is also a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and is yet to play a game. De Villiers believes the England cricketer has all the abilities and the X-factor needed to be a match-winner for RCB.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about Will Jacks:

"He (Jacks) has not played a game for RCB. That's crazy for all the talent that he has got. Seems like the people of Bengaluru and RCBians are excited for this man to perform for RCB."

He further added:

"That's a big question (will Jacks play for RCB). We know he can score big runs. It is a nightmare for the selectors. I hope they (RCB) make a spot for him. He is a complete package and can win games at Chinnaswamy or anywhere else he goes for RCB."

Will Jacks' sensational 101 from 42 deliveries helped PC beat DSG by 17 runs. While he has been in red-hot form, the presence of overseas stars like Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green makes it tough to envisage how RCB will find a way to fit in Jacks.

AB de Villiers' cheeky comment on Will Jacks' hundred

AB de Villiers, back in 2015, had smashed the record for the fastest ODI hundred after scoring a century off just 31 balls against the West Indies. Cheekily, De Villiers claimed he was a bit worried about Jacks breaking his record during that sensational knock against DSG.

On this, he stated:

"I was at one stage worried that the 31-ball record (hundred) would break. I mean, come on I don't want anybody to break that (laughs)."

In just three SA20 2024 games, Will Jacks has scored 164 runs at a staggering strike rate of 205. The Capitals will now play their next game against the Joburg Super Kings on Saturday, January 20 in Johannesburg.

