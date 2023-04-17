"That's exactly what he needed"- Aakash Chopra hails MI's stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav after win vs KKR

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was delighted to see Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav bat at No.3 and get a decent score under his belt in their win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

'SKY' was going through a rough patch of form and was coming on the back of yet another golden duck. However, MI decided to let him captain the team against KKR and that somewhat seemed to have made the difference as he scored 43 runs off just 25 balls.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Suryakumar Yadav's knock and his batting position:

"Suryakumar Yadav promoted himself to No.3 and that's exactly what he needed. He scored some runs too and that will do his confidence a world of good. Tilak gave great support to him and later Tim David also smashed a few sixes to ensure Mumbai won the game comfortably."

Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan taking down Sunil Narine

Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Mumbai for the way they negated KKR's spin threat by going hard in the powerplay. Rohit Sharma played as an impact player, scoring 20 off 13 balls, while Ishan Kishan went on to score a brilliant 58 off just 25 balls.

The southpaw took down Sunil Narine in the powerplay with the latter conceding 22 runs in his first over. On this, Chopra stated:

"Rohit Sharma came in as an impact player and began to play aggressively. When he got out, it seemed like there could be a twist in the tale. But that wasn't to be as Ishan Kishan continued the onslaught and batted brilliantly. Sunil Narine just had a proper off-day."

The Mumbai Indians will be high on confidence after back-to-back wins and will now play the Sunrisers Hyderabad away on Tuesday.

