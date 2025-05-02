"That too at a SR of 172" - Sanjay Manjrekar's huge statement on Orange Cap holder after RR vs MI IPL 2025 match

IPL 2025 commentator Sanjay Manjrekar made a huge statement on the Orange Cap holder Suryakumar Yadav after the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday, May 1. Taking a dig at the other batters in the race to win the award, Manjrekar highlighted how Yadav has managed to top the leaderboard with an aggressive strike rate of 172.

Suryakumar Yadav became the new holder of the Orange Cap after scoring 48 runs off 23 deliveries in the match against the Rajasthan Royals. The right-handed batter has a total of 475 runs to his name this season at an average of 67.86 and a strike rate of 172.72.

The second-placed Sai Sudharsan has 456 runs at a strike rate of 150, while the third-placed Virat Kohli has scored 443 runs at a strike rate of 138.87. Without taking names, Sanjay Manjrekar took a subtle dig at the other batters in the race and wrote on X:

"The orange cap is looking extra bright on this batter…most runs so far in the IPL, that too at a SR of 172! Well done Surya."

While Manjrekar did not mention any batter's name, quite a few fans understood why he mentioned the strike rate. Some of the fans were not happy with the statement made by the IPL 2025 commentator on X.

Sanjay Manjrekar previously ignored Virat Kohli and Sai Sudharsan while talking about top batters of IPL 2025

Virat Kohli and Sai Sudharsan are among the top 3 run-scorers in IPL 2025 at the moment, and they have been in the top 5 for some time now. Last week, Sanjay Manjrekar shared a list of batters with big runs at a great strike rate, saying that 'it is the only list that matters' and did not pick Kohli or Sudharsan.

This tweet from Manjrekar went viral and received almost 2,000 replies from fans on the social media platform. It should not be a surprise if the latest tweet from Manjrekar also goes viral.

