"That threw us a little bit" - SRH head coach Tom Moody feels injuries derailed their IPL 2022 campaign

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) IPL 2022 season proved to be a topsy turvy campaign. From a five-match winning streak to a five-match losing streak, the season was a mixed bag for the Kane Williamson-led side.

SRH head coach Tom Moody recently stated that injuries to Washington Sundar and T Natarajan at a critical juncture hurt the team's chances. He reckoned that the side lost momentum because of those injury concerns.

The veteran coach made these remarks while speaking on the Hyderabad team's official YouTube channel. He said:

"The injuries that we had in the middle of the tournament with Washington Sundar and Natarajan really threw us a little bit. We found it difficult to recapture that winning momentum."

It is worth mentioning that both Washington Sundar and T Natarajan had to miss several games in this year's cash-rich league due to their respective injuries.

Sundar was on the sidelines due to a split webbing in his bowling hand while Natarajan injured himself during the team's fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"Thought it was going to be a near-impossible task" - Tom Moody on GT chasing down 195 against SRH

Moody stated that Hyderabad lost steam during the middle phase of the competition. Speaking about the team's performance, he pointed out how they lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) despite registering an impressive total of 195. He explained:

"We've got plenty to work on. There's no question of that. And we are aware of that. We would have liked to have found ourselves further up the table. But a couple of incidents in the middle phase of this tournament just threw us a little bit."

"That game against GT, where we lost in the last couple of overs when they chased down what we thought at the time, was going to be a near-impossible task. But it shows you the nature of T20 cricket."

It is worth mentioning that SRH seemed the favourites to win the encounter after Umran Malik's fantastic five-wicket haul. However, Rahul Tewatia (40*) and Rashid Khan (31*) turned the tables around with their quick-fire cameos to help their team win the last-over thriller.

The Hyderabad-based side failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs. They managed to win just six of their fourteen games this season and finished eighth in the points table.

