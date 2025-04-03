"THE BEST" - GT pacer who dismissed Virat Kohli poses with superstar batter after win vs RCB in IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Arshad Khan shared a post on social media on Thursday, April 3, featuring veteran batter Virat Kohli following their match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game took place on Wednesday, April 2, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being put in to bat, RCB lost Kohli early for just seven runs, dismissed by Arshad in his first over. The hosts didn’t have their best day, finishing with 169/8 in their 20 overs, with all-rounder Liam Livingstone top-scoring with 54 off 40 balls.

In reply, Sai Sudharsan continued his fine form, scoring 49 off 36 balls. However, it was Jos Buttler’s brilliance that stood out, as he played an unbeaten knock of 73 off 39 balls to guide GT to an eight-wicket victory with 13 balls remaining.

On Thursday, Arshad shared a post on Instagram featuring Kohli, expressing his admiration for the veteran batter, with the following caption:

"THE BEST.”

Meanwhile, this was Shubman Gill’s side’s second consecutive win, which moved them up to fourth on the points table with four points from three matches. RCB, on the other hand, are in third place, also with four points from the same number of games, but with a superior net run rate.

A look at Arshad Khan's record in domestic and IPL cricket

Arshad Khan represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and has played eight List-A matches, claiming 11 wickets and contributing 45 runs with the bat.

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Gujarat Titans for INR 1.30 crore in the 2025 mega-auction. So far, he has played 12 IPL matches, claiming seven wickets. The left-handed batter has also accumulated 102 runs, including a half-century, with his highest score being an unbeaten 58, which came while representing the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Delhi Capitals in the 2024 IPL season.

