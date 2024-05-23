Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal is quite active on social media amid the ongoing IPL 2024. She has actively followed the team this season and keeps sharing glimpses of her quality time with the Sunrisers family.

On Thursday (May 23), Komal dropped a heartfelt picture with SRH’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kavya Maran with bright smiles on their faces. She also lauded Maran for supporting the team on and off the field and praising opponents where the credit is due.

Besides SRH, Maran also manages Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20, which won back-to-back titles in the first two seasons of the league.

Komal captioned her social media post:

“Just enjoys cricket, motivates her team and praises opponents. Kavya Maran, the best owner.”

As far as Abhishek Sharma is concerned, he has been brilliant with the bat this season. The left-hander has the second-most runs this season, scoring 470 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 207.04, including three half-centuries. He is only behind his opening partner Travis Head, who has 533 runs in 13 innings.

With his impressive performance this season, Abhishek has become the favorite to be picked in the India squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe following the 2024 T20 World Cup in July.

Sharma, however, failed to deliver against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1. He departed for just three runs as Sunrisers lost the game by eight wickets.

Abhishek will now look to deliver against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2. He will look to make amends as he managed just 12 runs off 10 balls in his last outing against the Royals earlier this season.

SRH must beat RR in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 to reach IPL 2024 final

Sunrisers Hyderabad must beat Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24 to reach the IPL 2024 final. The Hyderabad-based franchise got the opportunity despite losing to KKR because they finished second in the points table. The winner will face the Knight Riders in the summit clash on Sunday.

Both SRH and RR are in search of their second IPL trophy. The Sunrisers lifted their first cup under David Warner in 2016. The Royals won the inaugural trophy in 2008 under Shane Warner’s leadership.

