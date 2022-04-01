"The bowlers really enjoy talking to him" - Kumar Sangakkara highlights Lasith Malinga's role at RR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara is happy to have Lasith Malinga as a fast bowling coach in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Malinga, who announced retirement from all forms of cricket in 2021, joined the Rajasthan franchise a couple of weeks before the start of IPL 2022. The former Sri Lankan speedster has already made a telling contribution as RR started their campaign with a win.

Speaking on Lasith Malinga's role, Kumar Sangakkara pointed out that Malinga is guiding the bowlers with strategies. Addressing a virtual press conference, the former cricketer said:

"It's really exciting to have him. It's really huge. The bowlers really enjoy talking to him, while he's there at the top of their marks. Discussing and debating fields and deliveries. He's been exceptional."

Sangakkara added:

"He's just directing the players to keep things simple, what the strengths are and how they are going to approach the situations and the batters."

Malinga's presence will be extremely beneficial for young Indian pacers like Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini.

A master of T20 bowling, Lasith Malinga was the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 scalps until yesterday when Dwayne Bravo leapfrogged him to occupy the top position.

"It's always nice to have such high quality" - Kumar Sangakkara on RR's bowling unit

The 2008 IPL winners boast one of the best bowling units in the 15th edition of the IPL. The management has done an exceptional job in acquiring the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult during the IPL 2022 auction.

Kumar Sangakkara pointed out that having cricketers throughout the season will be a massive advantage for the team and said:

"It's always nice to have such high quality in your attack. To have them available throughout is another great plus."

Most RR bowlers are likely to be available for the entire season, which puts the franchise in high stead. They are currently at the top of the points table following a massive 61-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar