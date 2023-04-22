"The bowling in the backend especially has been superb" - CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo hails his bowlers

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo believes their bowlers have done outstandingly in the death overs so far in IPL 2023. The Trinidadian underlined that the coaching staff concentrates a lot on death bowling as it makes a massive difference.

CSK's seven-wicket victory over SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday at home saw the Yellow Brigade give away only 35 runs between overs 15-20 and take two wickets. A disciplined bowling performance enabled the four-time champions to keep the SunRisers to 134 in 20 overs.

When questioned by Ravindra Jadeja in a casual chat after the game about whether the players listen to Dwayne Bravo's coaching advice, the West Indian let out a laugh and said:

"They absolutely do. The bowling in the backend especially has been superb. That's where me and Eric Simons put a lot of energy on death overs bowling because those are crucial."

Jadeja was adjuged as the Player of the Match for bagging figures of 4-0-22-3, claiming the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, and Mayank Agarwal.

"The only difference is I'm no longer on the field anymore" - Dwayne Bravo on his coaching role

Bravo further stated that he is relishing his role as a coach, but highlighted that he donned that hat unofficially too, explaining:

"I'm enjoying it. Like I said before, this is something new for me. But it's something I used to do while I was playing, give advice, and pass on information to the younger players. The only difference is I'm no longer on the field anymore, so that's why we make sure in the team meetings to be clear."

With a seven-wicket victory and eight points in their kitty, MS Dhoni and co. are equal with the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. They will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the iconic Eden Gardens. The two sides have faced off in the IPL final twice, with both winning one each.

