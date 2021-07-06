"The confidence MS Dhoni showed in me has helped me"- Ruturaj Gaikwad

MS Dhoni has helped many young budding talents blossom into world-class cricketers in his prolonged career. The next such player in line seems to be Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings opener recently stated that the former Indian skipper has helped him a lot in performing consistently.

Gaikwad was touted as one of the players to watch out for in the IPL 2020 season. However, the tournament didn't begin on the right note for him. Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 just before the season began and even after his recovery, could not score enough from the middle-order or as an opener.

However, speaking to Anand Bazaar Patrika, Gaikwad stated that MS Dhoni still backed him at the top of the order for CSK. He eventually came good, scoring three back-to-back half-centuries to close the IPL 2020 season.

"Mahi Bhai always helped me. I was not getting a run at the beginning of this time in IPL. I still did not lose confidence and regularly opened. The confidence that Mahi Bhai has placed in me has helped me."

Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals MS Dhoni's advice

Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed what MS Dhoni told him in order to become a successful cricketer. The 24-year-old said the former Indian skipper told him to always focus on the quality of the delivery and not on what the opponents have to say on the field. Dhoni's cool and calm demeanor has come from not reacting to sledges and that is exactly what Gaikwad wants to follow in Sri Lanka.

"Mahi Bhai always used to say not to play without seeing the name of the opponent. Success is achieved by batting according to the quality of the ball. Opponents will try to warm their heads in many ways. Mahi Bhai advised not to fall into that trap. The advice he gave during his visit to Sri Lanka will help a lot," Ruturaj Gaikwad signed off.

