IPL 2022: The day I got picked, Sanjay bhai called and told me 'DK you'll be playing the finisher's role' - Dinesh Karthik

Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli spoke at length about their 16-run win over the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Karthik, who earned the player of the match award, credited RCB management and especially Sanjay Bangar for clearly outlining his role.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been in sensational form in IPL 2022, playing a significant role in two of RCB's wins. On Saturday, he struck an unbeaten 66 off 34 deliveries to catapult the franchise to 189-5 from 92-5. Karthik also took two catches behind the stumps.

Speaking to Virat Kohli after the game, the 36-year old revealed that head coach Sanjay Bangar clarified his role when he got picked. While Karthik's short-term objective is to perform well for the franchise, his long-term role is to return to the national side and help them win a global tournament.

"I think there's a small-term goal and there's a bigger version as well. So, I think the small-term goal is to do well for the RCB. So, I think credit to the RCB backroom staff. The day I got picked, Sanjay bhai called and told me, 'DK you'll be playing the finisher's role'. We have lost out on AB so we can't replace him with anybody who is half as good as him. So, we are going to have 2-3 players who will try and do that role. He is that good."

The veteran continued:

"So, then I took it upon myself to figure out that this is what I need to do. I have been practising for so long and that was the small-term goal. The big term goal or rather the bigger vision is to play for the country. I know there's a World Cup around the corner I want to be part of that desperately and help India cross the line. It's been long since India won a multi-nation tournament and I want to be that person helping India do it."

Karthik highlighted that his preparations have been as per his goals and credited his coach for it. He revealed working tirelessly on remaining fit and thanked Kohli for inspiring him. Karthik, striking at 209.57 in IPL 2022, added:

"For that, you need to prepare differently, you need to be aware of so many things and try and be that player where people stand up and notice and say, "hey, this guy is doing something special." I want to be that guy. So, every day I practice with that intent on my mind and credit to my coach, who has put me through various drills and tried to figure out what's the best that I can get out of myself in practice in terms of fitness.

"As you grow old, I think it's very important that you remain fit, running those twos, making sure I turn fast, basic things. I must say you've been an inspiration to a lot of youngsters in terms of fitness but as you get older, I think you would also know that it's important to stay fit. So, I tried my best to do that and I'm happy it's paying off. But I'm so happy to be contributing to RCB. It's my second time in this team and I wanted to do something special."

The Tamil Nadu-born player hasn't played for India since 2019; however, his T20I numbers are encouraging. Karthik has a strike rate of 143.52 in 32 T20Is, scoring 399 runs. His current form would make him an invaluable addition to India's T20 team.

"I always take a lot of pride in taking half chances or turning the momentum around for the team" - Virat Kohli

Kohli took a one-handed screamer at cover to send DC captain Rishabh Pant packing as it cleared RCB's path to victory. The former RCB captain said he has always wanted to grab half-chances and believes fielding plays a massive part.

"It's very easy to get consumed by what is happening in your particular skill as a batsman and bowler. But I think that's how I have always played my cricket. When batting is done, batting is done. Then I have an opportunity on the field with my contribution to change the game for the team."

The 33-year old concluded:

"I always take a lot of pride in taking half chances or turning the momentum around for the team. So, I was very aware and switched on from the first over itself even when they got off to a start. I always believed that if we keep our intensity and body language up, we can make a difference with our fielding."

RCB, who are in third spot in the points table, will face the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday in Mumbai.

