Delhi Capitals might go after Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2021 auction: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes the Delhi Capitals might target Glenn Maxwell at the upcoming IPL 2021 auction.

The Delhi Capitals initially held on to 19 players as part of their retention exercise ahead of the auction.

Subsequently, Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams moved from their squad to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra shared his views about the strategies the Delhi Capitals could adopt at the IPL 2021 auction.

The reputed commentator pointed out that the Shreyas Iyer-led side might want to sign a backup for Marcus Stoinis.

"The Delhi Capitals may need a backup for Marcus Stoinis, an all-rounder who can bat down the order, play the big shots and bowl a little. It is better if he can bowl fast but spin will also do," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra suggested some of the players who could fit the bill.

He added Shakib Al Hasan may not be one of the players in the Delhi Capitals' thoughts as he is not known to be an explosive batsman down the order.

"So, it could be Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Chris Morris or Shivam Dube. I don't see any other player of Stoinis' ability coming in the auction. Shakib doesn't fit in this team as he is a top-order batsman," added Chopra.

The 43-year old feels the Delhi Capitals might be keen to acquire Glenn Maxwell for the finisher's role. He reasoned the maverick Australian is in the good books of Ricky Ponting.

"They have Shimron Hetmyer in the middle order. They can look for another big-hitter. Glenn Maxwell might just be an option as they might go after him. Ricky Ponting likes this player a lot and I won't be surprised if he lifts the paddle at least once for him. They might think about him because they need a finisher," stated Chopra.

"Delhi Capitals will need Indian fast bowlers" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Varun Aaron could be on the Delhi Capitals' radar

Aakash Chopra reckons the Delhi Capitals might target an Indian pacer like Varun Aaron, as they have the services of only Ishant Sharma and Avesh Khan in their current squad.

"The Delhi Capitals have left Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma and Harshal Patel. So, they will need Indian fast bowlers. Because now they have only two Indian fast bowlers - Ishant and Avesh. So, they do not have the depth that is needed in the Indian fast bowling department. So, they might look towards Varun Aaron as I don't see any other big fast bowler that has been left out," said Chopra.

The former KKR player signed off by observing that the Delhi Capitals are unlikely to go for any big-ticket signings like Mitchell Starc due to the paucity of funds at their disposal.

"They have a backup for Rabada and Nortje in the form of Chris Woakes. So, they have a trio of fast bowlers in terms of the overseas department. They do not have the money to buy Mitchell Starc. They do not have too many options as they have less money left," concluded Aakash Chopra.

Apart from Varun Aaron, the Delhi Capitals might also look towards Umesh Yadav, who has been released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

They could also invest in a seamer like Lukman Meriwala who excelled in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.