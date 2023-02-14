"The face of women's cricket will change forever after this" - Former Pakistan captain on introduction of WPL

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that the introduction of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in India will benefit women's cricket significantly.

He emphasized that the flagship T20 tournament will transform the face of women's cricket, pointing out the big money involved with it. Butt highlighted that with the inclusion of the WPL, more young Indian girls may now view the sport as a potential career choice.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt explained:

"The WPL will be a big landmark moment, and the face of women's cricket will change forever after this. We have already started seeing these changes, as it is a high-profile tournament with a lot of money involved.

"It's a big opportunity for the existing players as well as the up-and-coming players. It will encourage many young aspiring girls to take up the sport."

Notably, the first-even WPL auction took place in Mumbai on Monday, February 13, where 449 women's cricketers went under the hammer. 87 players were sold and the five franchises spent a sum total of ₹59.50 crore at the event.

"Other cricket boards will also follow this step" - Salman Butt on the impact of the WPL

Salman Butt lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for taking a major step towards the development of women's cricket in the country.

He opined that other cricket boards will also take a cue from the BCCI by rolling out similar leagues in the near future. The 38-year-old also suggested that it was important to provide equal platforms to both male and female cricketers.

"This is an outstanding initiative from the BCCI, and I think the other cricket boards will also follow this step," Butt added. "Even the PCB is likely to conduct a similar tournament around September this year. The world of cricket needs equal opportunities and platforms. Women's players should also be taken care of the same way as men."

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bangalore will compete in the inaugural season. The tournament is set to commence on March 4 in Mumbai.

