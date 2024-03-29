"The finisher did again" - Fans react to Avesh Khan's last-over heroics in RR vs DC clash of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Avesh Khan bowled a tidy spell at the death in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

Avesh conceded just 13 runs from his last two overs at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, proving his worth as a death bowler. The right-arm seamer was tasked with defending 17 in the last over against Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel, and he came out with flying colours. The 27-year-old conceded just four runs off the final six balls, helping his team complete a 12-run win.

Avesh Khan earned widespread praise on social media for bowling accurate yorkers in the final over. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Avesh Khan gave away just 29 runs from his full quota of four overs while also claiming the crucial wicket of the well-set David Warner. Rajasthan successfully defended a 186-run target to clinch their second victory of the season.

It's worth mentioning that Avesh was with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last year, who traded him to Rajasthan in exchange for left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal.

"I gave myself 5 seconds every ball to think and then execute the plan" - Avesh Khan on his performance against DC

After the match, Avesh Khan mentioned that he planned to bowl wide yorkers, considering that longer boundary on the offside, and backed himself to execute it under pressure.

He also suggested that rubbing shoulders with Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, and Sandeep Sharma has helped him significantly. Avesh said during a post-match interview:

"My plan was clear, one side was longer and I wanted to bowl wide yorkers. I gave myself 5 seconds every ball to think and then execute the plan. If the batters play a good shot, it's good for him, but I always back my yorkers.

"We have Boult, Burger and Sandy, I've learnt a lot from them. The team management and Kumar Sangakkara have supported us a lot and have made us not worry too much about the fear of failure. I always want to improve, I want to invent new types of deliveries in T20s. I rest and relax well, work hard in the nets and that has allowed me improve my skills."

Rajasthan will now take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.