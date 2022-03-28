"The first peak is done; 13 more to go" - Odean Smith after match-winning knock vs RCB in IPL 2022

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith is not looking too ahead of himself after a dream debut in the IPL. He powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday night.

The Punjab franchise, led by Mayank Agarwal are one of the few teams yet to lift the elusive title. However, Smith said that there is no baggage on the team and that it is solely focused on winning games.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Smith said:

"It can be a first for most of us. Punjab Kings haven't won the title yet, but it's all about winning. We watched a motivational movie called 14 Peaks. The first peak is done; 13 more to go."

The stage was set for the West Indian to unleash his big shots when he arrived at the crease. The 25-year-old Jamaican got a reprieve when he was on 1, and he made RCB pay for that.

Smith smacked three sixes and a boundary in the next four deliveries to set up the victory for the Kings. He said that the team had the belief to chase down the 206 run target set by Bangalore. Earlier, RCB rode on a 118-run partnership between captain Faf du Plessis and former captain Virat Kohli.

"We were stressing on having a good start. It was all about belief. Once we got a good start, we knew we have the power at the back end," Smith continued.

"I've got to work on that" - Odean Smith on his bowling

Meanwhile, the start wasn't that great for the overseas all-rounder, as he was taken to the cleaners in the first half of the game. Smith conceded 52 runs in his four overs as Du Plessis, Kohli and Dinesh Karthik clobbered him all over the park.

Disappointed with his bowling effort, Smith said that he needs to work on that ahead of the next game, adding:

"It didn't go to plan with my bowling - I've got to work on that. But I'm glad to get my team home (with the bat). It was all about execution, and that's the reason why it went haywire (with the ball)."

Odean Smith will hope to continue the momentum in the games ahead as PBKS' quest for the coveted title continues.

