"The first player on my radar is David Warner" - Aakash Chopra picks 3 Delhi Capitals players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra has picked David Warner as the first Delhi Capitals (DC) player in focus in their IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The two teams will square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7. The Capitals have won just one of their first four games and are placed ninth on the points table, a rung above their opponents, who are yet to open their account.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Warner needs to rise to the occasion for the Delhi Capitals.

"The first player on my radar is David Warner. You expect the most experienced player in your team to score runs whenever you are in trouble. The contest will be good here. I don't know whether Kwena Maphaka will play, they will go back to Luke Wood, or Nuwan Thushara will play," he said (11:45).

"Those options are available with Mumbai but whoever comes, it's a good batting pitch and it's an afternoon game, so the ball will not move as much as Trent Boult and Nandre Burger's deliveries were moving. So David Warner will have to fire. Prithvi Shaw will be there with him. He knows this ground. So there will be expectations from him as well," the former India opener added.

Warner is the Capitals' second-highest run-getter in IPL 2024. He has amassed 148 runs, four fewer than Rishabh Pant, in four innings at an impressive strike rate of 143.68.

"The vintage Rishabh Pant was seen returning" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals skipper

Rishabh Pant's 152 runs in four innings have come at an excellent strike rate of 158.33. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Rishabh Pant as the second Delhi Capitals player to watch out for.

"The second player I am choosing is Rishabh Pant. He is coming after scoring back-to-back half-centuries and batted well in both games. The vintage Rishabh Pant was seen returning. So why not Rishabh Pant one more time? I am really looking forward to seeing the new dream he sees or creates in this city of dreams." he reasoned (13:00).

The reputed commentator named Khaleel Ahmed as the DC bowler he is keen to watch.

"The third player is Khaleel Ahmed. He is in very good form. Trent Boult dismissed Rohit Sharma for zero in the last match. Left-armers have something about them. So I believe we should definitely focus on Khaleel Ahmed because this pitch has bounce even though there might not be as much sideways movement in a day game," Chopra elaborated.

Khaleel is the Delhi Capitals' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. The left-arm seamer has accounted for six dismissals in four games at an acceptable economy rate of 8.18.

