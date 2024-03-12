"The great fall of Mumbai Indians"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB storm past MI to reach WPL 2024 playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a thumping seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 19th match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Tuesday in Delhi.

RCB secured the third and final playoff berth because of the commanding victory. Mumbai and Delhi Capitals have already sealed the other two spots in the next round.

MI batted first in the contest and got all-out for 113 in 19 overs. RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry dismantled their batting line-up with a magnificent spell of 6/15, the best figures in WPL history. S Sajana (30), Hayley Matthews (26), and Priyanka Bala (19) were the only batters to get some runs for the Mumbai side.

In reply, Ellyse Perry (40*) once again took the onus after RCB was reduced to 39/3. She took the team over the line alongside Richa Ghosh (36*). Perry fittingly finished the match in style with a four in the 15th over to take her side to the playoffs.

"Nice to get a win against a side like Mumbai Indians"- RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, Ellyse Perry reflected on the victory and said:

"Sometimes it just goes your way doesn't it? It was just nice to come out and play a great match with the girls. Nice to get a win against a side like Mumbai Indians - it was our first since the competition started. I really enjoy bowling. Our coaches backed me. Just felt that conditions were good. I just managed to find the right spot. The games come thick and fast so you never know how things can turn out."

She continued:

"I loved that partnership with Richa, she released a bit of pressure. It was a tricky chase. Most importantly for our group, we're really growing in the tournament. We're getting used to the conditions in Delhi. Feels really great (to be in the playoffs) after last year. We don't know if we're playing the same opponent in the next game but it's just nice to be there."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face the second-placed team from the points table in the eliminator of WPL 2024 on March 15.

