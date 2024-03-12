"THE GREATEST FRANCHISE IN THE HISTORY OF CRICKET!!!"- Fans react after RCB qualifies for WPL 2024 playoffs after a thumping win vs MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured the third playoff spot in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 with a clinical victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, March 12. In a must-win game, they pulled off a collective performance to beat the defending champions by seven wickets.

With eight points from eight games, RCB sealed the third spot in the points table. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs, while UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants are out of the race.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry rose to the occasion in the crunch game against MI for the Royal Challengers with a sensational all-round show. She ran through Mumbai's batting line-up with a fiery six-wicket haul. As a result, Mumbai Indians were bundled out cheaply for 113 in 19 overs after being asked to bat first.

MI bowlers then reduced RCB to 39/3, igniting some hopes of a successful defense for their fans. However, it wasn't the case as Ellyse Perry (40*) continued from where she left with the ball and played a responsible knock to propel her side home in just 15 overs. Richa Ghosh (36*) supported her well with a decent contribution in the middle order.

RCB fans were elated as their team qualified for the WPL playoffs for the first time. They expressed their joy through their reactions on X. Here are some of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We just said that we had to win this game and qualify"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana reflected on the win, saying:

"From the time we came to Delhi we've had two tough losses. The way Perry bowled, she didn't bowl in the last match, but to come back and take six wickets (was great). I was at mid-off and I just went 'wow'."

On the chat within the group ahead of the match against MI, Mandhana added:

"We spoke that this was like a quarterfinal or a semi or a final. We didn't focus on the other teams or what the scenario is. We just said that we had to win this game and qualify. It wouldn't have been great to not win and qualify so really proud of the girls."

Do you think Royal Challenger Bangalore will win the WPL 2024 trophy? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App