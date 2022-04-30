“The IPL never allows you to be complacent” – Gujarat Titans director of cricket Vikram Solanki on their dream run, Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, and more

A television commercial featuring star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become very popular during the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season. It ends with the line, “When you dream big, you are never alone.”

This has exactly been the Gujarat Titans' (GT) story so far. Such has been their impact in their debut IPL campaign that even the 'experts' who wrote them off a couple of months back have started believing that Pandya and Co. can go the distance.

The Ahmedabad-based side seem to have cracked the winning formula, sitting atop the league table with seven wins (14 points) from eight matches. With 16 traditionally being the cut-off for a smooth passage into the playoffs, it’s safe to assume that they are just one step away from securing a top-four finish.

The most remarkable thing about the GT juggernaut is their sky-high confidence. They refuse to succumb to scoreboard pressure, no matter how steep the asking rates are. Thrice this season, the Titans have pulled off improbable wins.

With 22 needed off the last over in their latest outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), nobody would’ve given them a chance. But you discount them at your own peril! Four big hits, three by Rashid Khan and one by Rahul Tewatia, earned them a miraculous five-wicket victory.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda ahead of their next fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, GT’s Director of Cricket and former England batter Vikram Solanki spoke about their winning habits, the ‘underdogs’ tag, Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, and more. Here are the excerpts.

Q: Gujarat Titans have mastered the art of pulling off heists. Have you started to believe that you can win from any situation?

Solanki: It is always good to win tight matches and there is no doubt that in doing so, the team grows in confidence. That said, we have thoroughly analyzed each performance and are always thinking of ways to improve in each game. These memorable wins speak volumes about the winning attitude of players like Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and David Miller to name a few.

Q: With the team having gotten near the magic figure of 16 points, how do you make sure that complacency doesn’t creep in, especially just before the playoffs?

Solanki: The IPL is a tournament that never allows you to become complacent. All teams on their day can beat each other and therefore it is important to keep working hard and try and bring your A-game in every match.

Q: Has Wriddhiman Saha’s 68 in the last game against SRH solved your opening concerns? How much balance has his inclusion added to the team?

Solanki: Saha’s 68 was instrumental in keeping us alive in a competitive chase and was as important as the finishing touch by Rashid and Rahul. Wriddhiman is an experienced player and one we have valued throughout the tournament.

Q: Many pundits wrote GT off prior to the start of the IPL. How do you react when people use phrases like 'underdogs' and 'punching above their weight' despite the team playing so well?

Solanki: Pundits are entitled to their opinion and they are doing their job. We will continue to focus on what we have to do as a cricket team.

Q: How does Hardik Pandya bind the team together?

Solanki: Hardik has taken to the captaincy superbly. He has been giving off his time to each and every individual within the team, on and off the field. He is tactically astute and a born competitor, which, in my opinion, are good qualities for any captain in any side.

