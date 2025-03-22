"The king of 22 yards"- Shah Rukh Khan introduces Virat Kohli in grand style at IPL 2025 opening ceremony

Bollywood superstar and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan introduced Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar Virat Kohli at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony by praising the latter highly. The actor called Kohli "the King of 22 yards" as he invited him on the stage.

As the performances were done and dusted at the opening ceremony by Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, and Karan Aujla, Shah Rukh got onto the stage and appreciated the league and its growth over the years. He then introduced Kohli on stage with the following words via Star Sports:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, the King of 22 yards, and a billion hearts. Let's hear the loudest for the one and only, the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), Mr. Virat Kohli."

Take a look at the moment below:

Virat Kohli thanked Shah Rukh Khan for the introduction to the stage. The former also stayed on the stage till the end and was asked to shake his legs to a dance number, to which the batter duly obliged and showed off a few moves.

Virat Kohli was felicitated with a memento during the IPL 2025 opening ceremony

During the opening ceremony of IPL 2025, Virat Kohli was called up on the stage and awarded a memento for his contributions to the league. The batter was given a plate with the number 18 etched on it by Roger Binny, former all-rounder and incumbent BCCI president.

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royals Challengers is underway, despite the threat of rain affecting the contest. At the halfway mark, KKR are on 107/2 with Quinton de Kock (4) and Sunil Narine (44 off 26) being the two batters to be dismissed.

With rules regarding a second new ball in place starting this season, RCB will be able to ask for a dried ball if dew seems to be affecting it.

