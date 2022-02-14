"The learnings will surely help me ahead" - Kuldeep Yadav bids farewell to KKR after Delhi Capitals picks him at IPL 2022 auction

Ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav penned an emotional note as he bid farewell to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after he was picked up by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Kuldeep, who joined KKR in 2014, hardly got any game time in the last couple of seasons after his stocks went down. As he embarks on a new journey, the 27-year-old thanked his former team and management for bestowing him with the opportunity.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Kuldeep Yadav wrote:

"As a special journey comes to an end, I would like to thank @KKRiders for the faith and trust they showed in me, back in 2014 when I joined the franchise. I learnt a lot from all the coaches, seniors and teammates. The learnings will surely help me ahead in my career."

He added:

"The team owners and management, @iamsrk Sir, Jay sir, @iam_juhi ma'am, and @VenkyMysore sir took a lot of care and ensured I always felt at home. As I embark on a new journey, I have nothing but gratitude towards the franchise for all the memories. Thank you @KKRiders."

Kuldeep Yadav, who entered the IPL 2022 mega auction at a reserve price of ₹1 crore, was picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore.

"I don't think he has been handled well in the last few IPL seasons" - Parth Jindal on Kuldeep Yadav

India Nets Session

After successfully roping in the talented left-arm leg-spinner, who recently returned to the Indian side, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal fired shots at KKR, saying that Kuldeep was not handled well by his former franchise.

Speaking on Auction Alert with Boria Majumdar, Jindal said:

"When we looked at the value names, one of the names that stuck with us was Kuldeep Yadav. Yesterday, when Kuldeep played for India against WI, I was holding myself that I hope Kuldeep doesn't do a wonderful job, because then his price will go crazy."

He added:

"I don't think he has been handled well in IPL in last few seasons. He is a player who rides on confidence. In the environment we have created at DC, with Ricky and Rishabh, this is really what we want to give him. He has a lot to prove and the fire in the belly is there. We are very keen to see what he does come March end."

So far, Kuldeep has played 45 matches in the IPL, scalping 40 wickets with the best figures of 4/20.

