"The logic of not sending Axar Patel is beyond my understanding" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 clash vs Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Delhi Capitals (DC) for not batting an in-form Axar Patel up the order heading into their IPL 2023 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2. It is a clash between teams with contrasting fortunes thus far, with the Titans perched atop the points table and the Capitals bringing up the rear.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals' batting is overdependent on three players and that they are not using Patel effectively, explaining:

"Delhi's bowling is okay but batting is not going that well. It's only about the top three, where you will see David Warner, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh, and then they don't send Axar Patel at all."

The former Indian opener added:

"They have decided that they will not send him. Ahmedabad is his home and he might himself wear his pads and go out to bat. If he does that, it's fine, or else the logic of not sending Axar Patel is beyond my understanding."

Axar Patel (211) is the Delhi Capitals' second-highest run-getter, behind only David Warner (306). Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt scored 63 and 59 runs respectively in their last game but have been found wanting otherwise.

"Gujarat are doing what Chennai used to do" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' positive heading into Delhi Capitals clash

The likes of Vijay Shankar and David Miller have flourished while playing for the Gujarat Titans. [P/C: iplt20.com]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Gujarat Titans, much like the Chennai Super Kings, have made players punch above their weight, elaborating:

"Gujarat are doing what Chennai used to do. They are investing in players who everyone felt wouldn't be able to deliver. They are saying they are not done but will start from here, whether it is Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller or Rahul Tewatia. They have been absolutely outstanding."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Hardik Pandya and Co. have assembled a formidable team despite not having too many big-ticket players, stating:

"Wriddhiman Saha as well, whoever you touch, you will say that they are top-quality players but at that point in time they were slightly under the radar. They have formed a very good team by getting all of them together."

Chopra acknowledged that the Delhi Capitals are in a troublesome situation. However, he added that the Gujarat Titans will have to buck the recent trend of the top teams losing, with the Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants having suffered defeats in their respective last games.

