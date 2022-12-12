"The man who made Sachin and Dhoni celebrate like a kid" - Twitter wishes 'Warrior' Yuvraj Singh on his 41st birthday

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 41st birthday on December 12. Nicknamed the 'Man of ICC Tournaments', Singh inspired millions with his dedication on and off the field.
He fought cancer while playing for the Indian team in the 2011 World Cup. Singh not only participated in the tournament but also brought his 'A' game to the table and guided India to the trophy for the first time in 28 years. His all-round brilliance helped him win the Man of the Series award as well.
Not just the 2011 World Cup, but Yuvraj Singh also shone for India in the 2000 U-19 World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup. After retirement, he starred in the India Legends' Road Safety World Series championship wins. He also won the IPL and Abu Dhabi T10 League trophies.
Singh's former teammates, ex-rivals, franchises, and millions of fans wished him on his birthday today. Here are some of the best tweets:
Yuvraj Singh recently played the role of a mentor for New York Strikers in Abu Dhabi T10
Yuvraj Singh has retired from Indian cricket and the IPL, but he actively participates in other T20 leagues. He turned up for the Maratha Arabians in the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League and won the title with them.
Earlier this year, he joined debutants New York Strikers as a mentor in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022. Singh guided the team so well that the Strikers made it to the final in their first season itself. They lost against Suresh Raina's Deccan Gladiators in the summit clash.
Singh is yet to join any IPL franchise in a coaching capacity. It will be interesting to see if any of the IPL teams show interest in his services. Team India may also look for a specialist T20I coach in the near future, and Singh could be one of the top contenders for the role.
What is your favorite Yuvraj Singh memory?
