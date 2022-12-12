"The man who made Sachin and Dhoni celebrate like a kid" - Twitter wishes 'Warrior' Yuvraj Singh on his 41st birthday

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 41st birthday on December 12. Nicknamed the 'Man of ICC Tournaments', Singh inspired millions with his dedication on and off the field.

He fought cancer while playing for the Indian team in the 2011 World Cup. Singh not only participated in the tournament but also brought his 'A' game to the table and guided India to the trophy for the first time in 28 years. His all-round brilliance helped him win the Man of the Series award as well.

Not just the 2011 World Cup, but Yuvraj Singh also shone for India in the 2000 U-19 World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup. After retirement, he starred in the India Legends' Road Safety World Series championship wins. He also won the IPL and Abu Dhabi T10 League trophies.

Singh's former teammates, ex-rivals, franchises, and millions of fans wished him on his birthday today. Here are some of the best tweets:

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Wishing my big brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very Happy Birthday 🥳 Cheers to all the fun memories that we share together on & off the field. May God bless you with tons of happiness and success.Lots of Love Yuvi Pa. Have a blessed day! 🤗 Wishing my big brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very Happy Birthday 🥳 Cheers to all the fun memories that we share together on & off the field. May God bless you with tons of happiness and success.Lots of Love Yuvi Pa. Have a blessed day! 🤗 https://t.co/RnkwCUlxjS

Wishing the legendary ICC World T20 Championship & ICC World Cup-winner - a very happy birthday intl. matchesintl. runsintl. tonsintl. wicketsWishing the legendary @YUVSTRONG12 - former #TeamIndia all-rounder andICC World T20 Championship &ICC World Cup-winner - a very happy birthday 4️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ intl. matches 👌1️⃣1️⃣7️⃣7️⃣8️⃣ intl. runs 💪1️⃣7️⃣ intl. tons 💯1️⃣4️⃣8️⃣ intl. wickets 👍Wishing the legendary @YUVSTRONG12 - former #TeamIndia all-rounder and 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ ICC World T20 Championship & 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ ICC World Cup-winner - a very happy birthday 🎂 👏 https://t.co/S6w7T5iXZK

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 A fighter on and off the field, @Yuvstrong12, your journey is an inspiration for so many. Wishing you a very happy birthday and may you have a wonderful year ahead. A fighter on and off the field, @Yuvstrong12, your journey is an inspiration for so many. Wishing you a very happy birthday and may you have a wonderful year ahead. https://t.co/XlGExmWXF5

@rajinikanth @YUVSTRONG12 Be it on the score board or the box-office, Rajni Sir and my dear friend Yuvraj Singh are both known for smashing hits in their own styles. Happy Birthday to both these stars! Bhai ko pyaar, Sir ko salute. Be it on the score board or the box-office, Rajni Sir and my dear friend Yuvraj Singh are both known for smashing hits in their own styles. Happy Birthday to both these stars! Bhai ko pyaar, Sir ko salute.@rajinikanth @YUVSTRONG12 https://t.co/CTlxn73vg8

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Great middle-order batter, good bowling option, Gun fielder - Yuvraj Singh was a terrific package.

Sports Lover @vinay_cricket Happy Birthday to the Man who made Sachin and Dhoni celebrate like a kid Happy Birthday to the Man who made Sachin and Dhoni celebrate like a kid https://t.co/7Hskyy1Uon

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Yuvraj Singh was one of the best in the business in all departments! A true legend of Indian cricket with impeccable contribution, hero of the 2011 World Cup.



Happy birthday to the great, Yuvi! Yuvraj Singh was one of the best in the business in all departments! A true legend of Indian cricket with impeccable contribution, hero of the 2011 World Cup.Happy birthday to the great, Yuvi! https://t.co/eZL7KSLAI0

🅵🅸🆁🅴 @troll__18 @YUVSTRONG12 #YuvrajSingh #SEOKJIN Happy Birthday One of the best Middle order batsman Yuvi Paaji Happy Birthday One of the best Middle order batsman Yuvi Paaji 👑❤️ @YUVSTRONG12 #YuvrajSingh #SEOKJIN https://t.co/qcHRCQyjAI

Yuvraj Singh recently played the role of a mentor for New York Strikers in Abu Dhabi T10

Yuvraj Singh has retired from Indian cricket and the IPL, but he actively participates in other T20 leagues. He turned up for the Maratha Arabians in the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League and won the title with them.

Earlier this year, he joined debutants New York Strikers as a mentor in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022. Singh guided the team so well that the Strikers made it to the final in their first season itself. They lost against Suresh Raina's Deccan Gladiators in the summit clash.

Singh is yet to join any IPL franchise in a coaching capacity. It will be interesting to see if any of the IPL teams show interest in his services. Team India may also look for a specialist T20I coach in the near future, and Singh could be one of the top contenders for the role.

What is your favorite Yuvraj Singh memory? Share your answers in the comments box below.

