"The Man, The Myth, The Legend !!!!"- Top 10 funny memes as RR reach 205/4 in IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are squaring off in the 18th match of IPL 2025 tonight (April 5) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to chase on a fresh pitch.

Sanju Samson (38) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) put on an 89-run opening partnership and set a good platform for the Royals. Riyan Parag (43*) utilized it and built the innings in the middle order by adding useful partnerships with the likes of Nitish Rana (12), Shimron Hetmyer (20), and Dhruv Jurel (13*) to power RR to 205/4 in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets for Punjab Kings in the bowling department, while Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen scalped one wicket apiece.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Saturday night's IPL 2025 match between RR and PBKS. They shared their reactions to the action by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

"I was happy the way I played today"- RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after 1st innings of IPL 2025 match vs PBKS

During the mid-innings break, Rajasthan batter Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed satisfaction with his batting performance in the match. He opened up that the pitch was good for batting initially, but the slower balls gripped later, which might be good news for their bowlers. Jaiswal said:

"I am feeling very good. I think I was just keeping my intent, what is important for my team and tried to get into my rhythm. I was happy the way I played today. I think wicket was good initially, the cutters are stopping a bit, that will be good for our bowlers."

At the time of writing, Punjab Kings reached 45/4 in seven overs, with Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell at the crease. PBKS's top order collapsed cheaply for the first time in IPL 2025.

