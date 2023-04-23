"The Middle-order horror" - Top 10 funny memes as RCB reach 189/9 vs RR in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have managed to score 189/9 in the first innings of the 32nd IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 23, Sunday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first on a decent batting surface. Trent Boult gave them an ideal start by dismissing Virat Kohli for a golden duck, his second in a row in RCB's green jersey match. Boult then sent Shahbaz Ahmed (2) in his next over to reduce RCB to 12/2.

Faf du Plessis (62 off 39 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44 balls) put on a sensational 127-run partnership for the third wicket at this juncture to bail their side out of trouble and lay down a strong platform to reach a total above 200.

Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a stunning direct hit to run out du Plessis in the 14th over and changed the complexion of the innings. RR bowlers then tightened the screws and chipped away with wickets to dent the run flow in the last few overs. RCB could only score 50/7 in the last 6.5 overs after du Plessis's dismissal.

Reflecting on the first innings during the mid-innings break, Boult said:

"Just one of those one's that was on track, probably wanted to bring everything into account but nice to set the tone and obviously couple of wickets up front. Just go out there to express ourselves, our bowling unit is experienced and very well balanced, relatively fair about my role and try to take wickets in powerplay, somedays it works and somedays it doesn't.

"It's a good surface, it's a small ground and to keep them to 190, I think it's very much achievable for us, definitely got the power in the sheds, fingers crossed. It's always nice to go back to change room with the little bit of momentum on your side but they are classy side and there's plenty of home support on their back, it's not going to be an easy task but we've got the guys to get the job done."

