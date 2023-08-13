“The perfect man to take them forward” - AB de Villiers backs Daniel Vettori’s appointment as SRH head coach

Former South African captain AB de Villiers has backed Daniel Vettori’s appointment as new SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Praising the ex-New Zealand left-arm spinner, De Villiers described him as an incredible human being and someone who has always got the players’ best interest at heart.

Vettori was named the new SRH head coach on August 7, replacing West Indies legend Brian Lara. The former New Zealand captain was previously head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise from 2014 to 2018. He is currently the assistant coach of the Australia men's team.

Reacting to Vettori’s appointment as SRH’s new head coach, De Villiers said on his YouTube channel:

“I played under this guy, Daniel Vettori. I played with him, I played against him and I played under him - that’s quite interesting. Dan is going to the SunRisers Hyderabad as coach. He was the RCB coach few years back when I was playing under him. What an incredible human being, fantastic guy. He’s always got the players’ best interest at heart and that’s the kind of coach you want.

“Expect a good season from the SunRisers. They’ve got a young team and I think Dan is the perfect man to take them forward,” the former South African skipper asserted.

Vettori is presently the head coach of the Birmingham Phoenix men's team at the Hundred. His previous coaching stints have been with Barbados Royals in the CPL, with Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League and with Middlesex in the Vitality Blast. He has also worked as a spin-bowling consultant with the Bangladesh men's team.

With Vettori as coach, RCB reached the playoffs in 2015 and the final in 2016 where they lost to SunRisers Hyderabad.

Lara had replaced Tom Moody as Hyderabad coach ahead of the 2023 IPL season. However, he was shown the door after SRH finished last in the edition, losing 10 and winning only four games.

Fourth head coach for SRH in six IPL seasons

The latest chance in head coach means that SRH will have their fourth head coach in six seasons. Tom Moody was named head coach in 2019. Trevor Bayliss did the job in 2020 and 2021 but the role went back to Moody for 2022. Lara was appointed to the same role ahead of IPL 2023, which has now been given to Vettori.

SRH are not the only franchise to have a new head coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Justin Langer has replaced Andy Flower at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while Flower himself will take over as the new head coach of RCB.