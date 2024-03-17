"The reception I’ve got from everyone has been exceptional" - Phil Salt excited to get started in IPL 2024

England and Kolkata Knight Riders opener Phil Salt has expressed gratitude for the reception he has got from fans on joining the franchise ahead of IPL 2024. The right-handed batter also praised the venue Eden Gardens, labelling it as an iconic one to train at.

With Jason Roy pulling out of IPL 2024 due to personal reasons, the Knight Riders seized the opportunity to rope in the keeper-batter for his reserve price of ₹1.5 crore. The 27-year-old made headlines during England's T20I series in the West Indies, smashing two centuries as he aggregated 331 runs in five matches, averaging 82.75 alongside a strike rate of 185.96.

In an interview with the franchise's official website, Salt claimed:

"Feels good. I’m here on quite a short notice but the reception I’ve got from everyone has been exceptional. Also to come here to train at such an iconic venue like the Eden Gardens and be a part of such a successful franchise is exciting."

The North Wales-born cricketer expects the crowd at the Eden Gardens to come very much alive, elaborating:

"I’m really excited. It’s actually the first time I’ve been here (Eden Gardens) and it looks brilliant and I’m sure it’s going to be pretty loud and crazy once the fans fill up on the matchday and I’m really looking forward to it."

With the two-time champions retaining Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Englishman could open the innings with him.

"I hope I provide lots of energy along with quick starts" - Phil Salt

Phil Salt (Image Credits: Getty)

Salt further added that the reception from the fans has given him extra motivation ahead of the season.

"I hope I provide lots of energy along with quick starts at the top of the order and of course match match-winning contributions. As a professional cricketer, you try to shut out the expectations from outside but the reception I’ve got from fans gives me that extra bit of motivation to make them happy," he said.

The Knight Riders will open their campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 23.