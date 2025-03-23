"The rest eight will do that for RCB" - Former Indian batter's huge statement on Virat Kohli after KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has praised Virat Kohli for batting with intent throughout his innings in the IPL 2025 opener between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, March 22. Chasing 175 for victory after a disciplined bowling performance, RCB openers Phil Salt and Kohli came out all guns blazing.

Ad

While the English opener has always batted in fifth gear, Kohli, similar to the second half of IPL 2024, showed aggression from the word go. The 36-year-old reached his half-century off only 30 deliveries with four boundaries and three maximums.

Talking about Kohli's intent on ESPNcricinfo, Rayudu said:

"Kohli, generally, loves to finish the game, stay not out. But here, he stayed not out with the intent. He continued batting with that intent. That shows that… if Kohli is ready to do that, the rest eight [batters] will do that for RCB. And that's a great, great sight. That shows his leadership in the batting department."

Ad

Trending

Kohli eventually finished unbeaten on 59 from 36 deliveries as RCB coasted to a seven-wicket win with 22 balls to spare. The win also broke RCB's four-match losing streak against defending champions KKR.

Meanwhile, Kohli had shown a similar willingness to bat aggressively from the get-go in IPL 2024, resulting in his highest single-season strike rate of 154.69.

"That over quickly sealed it" - Ambati Rayudu on KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Phil Salt was at his relentless best with the bat in RCB's opening win over KKR [Credit: Getty]

Ambati Rayudu said the game was all but done when RCB opener Phil Salt took the in-form Varun Chakaravarthy to the cleaners in the latter's first over. After KKR raced to 37 for 0 in just three overs, skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought his trump card to break the partnership.

Ad

However, Varun was uncharacteristically off-color and conceded 21 runs off his opening over - the fourth of the innings. Salt smashed his KKR teammate from last year for three boundaries and a maximum off his first four deliveries.

"That over quickly sealed it, the confidence of KKR was completely shattered in that over," Rayudu said in the same interview.

Varun eventually bounced back to remove Salt for 56 and finish with respectable figures of 1 for 43 in four overs. However, the damage had already been done as RCB finished the powerplay with a remarkable 80 for 0.

The two teams will meet again in Bengaluru on May 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback