  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "The title is far from them": Former IPL winner slams PBKS batting decisions in IPL 2025 match versus KKR

"The title is far from them": Former IPL winner slams PBKS batting decisions in IPL 2025 match versus KKR

By Shankar
Modified Apr 26, 2025 22:07 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Punjab Kings celebrate the fall of a wicket - Source: Getty

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary criticised the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for their decision not to use Indian batters such as Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides are facing off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 21. Tiwary felt that PBKS would not win the tournament this year if they did not show confidence in their Indian batters.

Ad

After the fall of the opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, PBKS sent out Glenn Maxwell at number four and Marco Jansen at number five. The latter's fall for just 3 runs saw Josh Inglis walk out at number six on Saturday.

"My gut feeling says that punjab team will not be able to win the #IPL trophy this season because what I saw today when they were batting was, the coach didn’t send Indian inform batters Nehal wadera and Shasank singh, instead he trusted his foreign players to deliver, but they cudnt and clearly showed lack of confidence in Indian players down the order. If he persist in this way then the title is far from them irrespective of there qualification in top two," Tiwary wrote on X on Saturday, April 26.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya shine as PBKS set KKR 202 runs for victory

Earlier, a 120-run stand for the first wicket between Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya set the foundation for PBKS to reach 201/4 after 20 overs. The former top-scored for PBKS with a 49-ball 83. Meanwhile, Priyansh made 69 off 35 balls as the KKR bowlers were put to the sword at the Eden Gardens.

Ad

Glenn Maxwell's poor run of form in IPL 2025 continued as he fell for seven runs off eight balls. Shreyas Iyer's 25 off 16 gave a final flourish to the PBKS innings.

At the writing, the match was interrupted due to inclement weather with KKR 7/0 after one over.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications