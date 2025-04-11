"The traitor is here" - MS Dhoni has hilarious banter with rival mentor Dwayne Bravo ahead of KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the rest of the IPL 2025 season. Ahead of their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dhoni engaged in a hilarious banter with KKR mentor and former CSK player Dwayne Bravo.
The two teams will face off on Friday, April 11, at Chepauk. On Thursday, MS Dhoni was batting in the nets when Dwayne Bravo walked up to him and Ravindra Jadeja.
"The traitor is here," Dhoni jokingly said as Bravo approached CSK's practice session.
Bravo played 10 seasons for CSK in his IPL career. Responding to Dhoni's hilarious comment, the KKR mentor said:
"Life is so unfair."
Bravo hugged Jadeja and then had a conversation with Dhoni as well. Watch the moment in a video posted by the Chennai Super Kings on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle below:
Defending champions KKR have won two of their five matches so far in IPL 2025. CSK, on the other hand, have won one of their five games. This will be an interesting clash, with both teams looking for a win.
Why has MS Dhoni been named CSK captain mid-way through IPL 2025?
MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auction under the 'uncapped player' category. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad had taken over as captain at the start of the 2024 season.
Gaikwad was leading CSK this year as well. The batter suffered an elbow fracture, ruling him out for the rest of the season. The news was confirmed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, who also said MS Dhoni had been named captain for the rest of the season in Gaikwad's absence.
CSK began their campaign with a win but have lost their last four games. They are languishing in ninth place on the points table. With Dhoni being named captain, it will be interesting to see if they can turn their campaign around after a forgettable start.
However, they will miss a key batter in Gaikwad, which comes as a huge blow for the five-time champions.
