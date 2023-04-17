“The untold story” – Makers unveil the first poster of Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic '800' on his birthday

The makers of Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic, 800, unveiled the first poster of the film on his 51st birthday on Monday, April 17. It is based on the life of the legendary Sri Lanka spinner who has taken the most wickets in Tests and ODIs.

The sports drama is being produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures & Vivek Rangchari. It will be released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu – later this year.

Sharing a tweet post, Sony Music South wrote:

“The untold story of #MuttiahMuralidaran.”

Madhur Mittal will play the role of Muttiah Muralitharan in the film. He is popularly known for his role in Slumdog Millionaire and daily soaps like Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, among others.

The flick depicts the journey of Muralitharan becoming one of the most successful bowlers in the history of cricket.

Muttiah Muralitharan - one of the greatest to play international cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan is one of the greatest players to play international cricket. The off-spinner represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 12 T20Is during his two-decade-long glittering career, where he scalped 800, 534, and 13 wickets, respectively. He retired from international cricket after Sri Lanka finished as the runners-up in the 2011 World Cup.

Surprisingly, Murali has completed major milestones against India. He took Pragyan Ojha’s wicket to complete his 800th Test wicket and dismissed Gautam Gambhir to go past Wasim Akram’s (502) tally of most wickets in ODIs.

Murali topped the ICC Test rankings for bowlers for a record 1711 days. The 1996 World Cup win was his greatest moment as a cricketer.

ICC @ICC Happy birthday to the highest wicket-taker in international cricket – Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan! 🥳 Happy birthday to the highest wicket-taker in international cricket – Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan! 🥳 https://t.co/lpFupFEPtL

The Lankan legend has also played for seven years in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he represented Chennai Super Kings, the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was part of CSK’s winning team during their first-ever IPL title win in 2010.

Interestingly, Muralitharan has his roots in Tamil Nadu as his grandparents were Indians, who were taken to Sri Lanka for tea plantation by the Britishers. His wife Madhimalar Ramamurthy also hails from Chennai. He holds the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and doesn’t need a visa to stay in India.

Muttiah Muralitharan is currently serving as spin-bowling and strategic coach of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

Poll : 0 votes